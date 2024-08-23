South Africa to convene national camp at Durban ahead of women's T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: The South Africa team will gather for a national training camp from August 25 to 30 at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban to prepare for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup, to be now held in the UAE from October 3-20. The team previously had a week-long skills camp held in Tshwane this month.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said the team will intensify their practice for the mega event in KwaZulu-Natal, focusing on scenario training and intra-squad matches, before the national selection committee announces the final squad for the World Cup.

The six-day camp sees the return of experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and captain Laura Wolvaardt, following their participation in The Hundred in England. But all-rounder Chloé Tryon will be missing as she competes in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League, running from August 22 to 29 in Trinidad and Tobago.

But Delmi Tucker has been ruled out of cricketing action for the rest of the year, as she recently underwent successful surgery on her right shoulder after being diagnosed with rotator cuff tendinopathy. Fellow all-rounder Nadine de Klerk will attend the camp to continue her rehabilitation from an Achilles injury suffered during this year’s multi-format tour of India.

“The outcome of the Durban camp will be crucial to help us ensure that we have the best possible squad ready for the World Cup. With the camp largely focusing on match scenarios, it will give us a final opportunity to assess all the players and to start finalising their roles,” said interim head coach Dillon du Preez.

“With the World Cup only five weeks away, this training camp becomes important for us just to make sure things start falling into place from skills, team culture and conditioning perspective.”

“We're very close to finalising our World Cup squad and the camp will give us some time to assess the players, looking at form, fitness and overall readiness before we make a final decision.”

“We also have Wolvaardt and Kapp back from The Hundred and will be joining us at the camp. Unfortunately, Delmi Tucker will miss out due to an operation on her shoulder and will only return early next year," said du Preez.

In the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, South Africa, runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament held on their home soil, are clubbed alongside Bangladesh, Scotland, 2016 winners West Indies and 2009 champions England in Group B.

South Africa Women’s National Training Camp (Durban) participants: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe and Laura Wolvaardt.