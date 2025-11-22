South Africa slip to 247/6 at stumps on Day 1 in 2nd Test against India

GUWAHATI: Kuldeep Yadav (3/48) led India’s fightback as South Africa lost four wickets in the final session to slip to 247 for six at stumps on Day One of the second Test here on Saturday.

After Ravindra Jadeja had South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma caught at mid-off by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the final session, Kuldeep snaffled two key wickets in Tristan Stubbs (49) and Wiaan Mulder (13) to peg back the visitors.

At stumps, Senuran Muthusamy was unbeaten on 25 with new batter Kyle Verreynne at the other end as Mohammed Siraj had Tony de Zorzi (28) caught behind.

Brief scores: South Africa 247/6 in 81.5 overs (Tristan Stubbs 49, Temba Bavuma 41; Jasprit Bumrah 1/38, Kuldeep Yadav 3/48, Ravindra Jadeja 1/30, Mohammed Siraj 1/59) vs India.

Scoreboard on the first day of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Saturday.

South Africa 1st innings: Aiden Markram b Bumrah 38, Ryan Rickelton c Pant b Kuldeep 35, Tristan Stubbs c Rahul b Kuldeep 49, Temba Bavuma c Jaiswal b Jadeja 41, Tony de Zorzi c Pant b Siraj 28, Wiaan Mulder c Jaiswal b Kuldeep 13, Senuran Muthusamy not out 25, Kyle Verreynne not out 1

Extras: 17 (b-8, lb-6, nb-2); Total: 247/6 in 81.5 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-82, 2-82, 3-166, 4-187, 5-201, 6-246

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 17-6-38-1, Mohammed Siraj 17.5-3-59-1, Nitish Kumar Reddy 4-0-21-0, Washington Sundar 14-3-36-0, Kuldeep Yadav 17-3-48-3, Ravindra Jadeja 12-1-30-1.