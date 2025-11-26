South Africa inflict 408-run loss on India, take series 2-0

GUWAHATI: Off-spinner Simon Harmer picked a six-wicket haul as South Africa defeated India by 408 runs in the second Test to complete a 2-0 series whitewash here on Wednesday.

The loss marks another embarrassing chapter in India's Test history as it was their biggest loss in terms of runs. It was South Africa's first series win in India in 25 years.

Chasing an improbable 549-run target, Ravindra Jadeja waged a lone battle, scoring an 87-ball 54.

Harmer, who recorded career-best figures of 6/37, ended with a match haul of nine wickets.

The tourists outplayed India in all three departments, with Aiden Markram (9) setting the record for most catches in a Test match, overtaking Ajinkya Rahane's eight claimed in 2015.

Sai Sudharsan's excruciating 138-ball stay came to an end as Senuran Muthusamy had him caught by Markram soon after the second session began as India failed to reach even 150.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 489 & 260 for 5 declared

India: 201 & 140 all out in 63.4 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 54, Washington Sundar 16, Simon Harmer 6/37).