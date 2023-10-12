Sophie Molineux ruled out of WBBL due to ongoing ACL recovery

MELBOURNE: Australia’s left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux has been ruled out for Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) due to her ongoing recovery from an ACL injury in her left knee.

In last year’s WBBL season, Sophie ruptured the ACL in her left knee during the Melbourne derby. Though she'’s extended her contract with the Renegades for the next two years, she won’t be a part of the upcoming season.

She is the second Australia player Renegades will not have services of in this year’s WBBL after pacer Tayla Vlaeminck underwent shoulder injury following Australia A team’s tour of England.

"I'm really disappointed that my ongoing recovery from an ACL reconstruction means that I won’t be fit and available in time for this season, but I’m very much appreciative of the support the club has shown me during the process and I’m very keen to repay their support by helping the team in any way possible over the coming months."

"I’m extremely excited and grateful to be re-signing with the Renegades. To have been at the club since the inception of the WBBL and to have shared in so many special experiences with a wonderful group of teammates and staff is something that I truly value. It’s a lovely feeling to be extending my time at the Renegades for a further two seasons," said Sophie in a statement issued by the club.

Sophie's absence means Renegades will need a new captain for the upcoming season. Though the club said it will announce a stand-in captain in coming days, possible candidates include India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, West Indies captain Hayley and Australia’s leg-spin all-rounder Georgia Wareham, who was the vice-captain for the club last year.

"We’re delighted to have Sophie extend her contract by two years with the club. She has been a fantastic player and ambassador for the club since the very early days and a respected leader among her teammates.

"While we’d love to have her on the field this year, it’s important Sophie returns to full fitness and her leadership around the group off the field will be just as important," said James Rosengarten, Melbourne Renegades General Manager.