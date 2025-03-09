Son’s penalty helps Spurs hold Bournemouth 2-2

LONDON: Europe-chasing Bournemouth were left kicking themselves as they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League after outplaying their hosts on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola’s side were deservedly two goals up and set to boost their top-four hopes after Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson netted either side of halftime.

Pape Matar Sarr threw Spurs a lifeline with a speculative cross that looped over Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa and the Chelsea loanee brought down substitute Son Heung-Min in the area with the South Korean converting the resulting penalty.

Bournemouth, for whom Justin Kluivert had a goal disallowed and hit the post, moved up a place to eighth spot with 44 points as Tottenham stayed 13th with 34.

Cucurella strike against Leicester sends Chelsea fourth

Chelsea returned to the top four of the Premier League on Sunday but made heavy weather of their 1-0 victory over struggling Leicester City, squeezing through with a 60th-minute goal from Spain defender Marc Cucurella.

The home side had been dominant in possession but toothless before Enzo Fernandez squared a pass to the onrushing Cucurella, who skidded an angled shot across the turf and past the diving Mads Hermansen.

Cole Palmer had a first-half penalty superbly saved by the Danish goalkeeper. It was the first Premier League penalty miss for the out-of-sorts Chelsea forward, who has now gone seven league games without a goal.

Chelsea leap-frogged Manchester City into fourth spot on 49 points, two behind third-placed Nottingham Forest and 21 adrift of leaders Liverpool. Leicester remained second bottom on 17.