Sonam, Kamalini guide India to win over Pakistan in U19 Women''s T20 Asia Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Riding on a brilliant four-wicket haul by 17-year-old spinner Sonam Yadav and an entertaining batting by G Kamilini, India thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets in a Group A match of the U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Sonam delivered her best international bowling figures of 4 for 6, helping India restrict the arch-rivals to just 67/7 in 20 overs. The total was then overhauled in 7.5 overs, with Kamalini playing a stroke-filled, unbeaten knock of 44 runs off just 29 deliveries.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, only two Pakistan players, opener Komal Khan (24) and Fatima Khan (11) managed double-digit scores, with Sonam slaying the entire middle-order to send them reeling at 43 for six.

In reply, India lost opener Trisha Gongadi for a duck before Kamalini and Sanika Chalke (19 not out) were involved in an unbeaten match-winning 67-run partnership.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kamilini, 16, smashed four boundaries and three sixes to decimate the feeble Pakistan attack.

India will next play Nepal in their last Group A outing on Tuesday before the teams for the Super Four stage are decided.

Pakistan U19: 67 for 7 in 20 overs (Komal Khan 24, Sonam Yadav 4/6) lost to India U19: 68 for 1 in 7.5 overs (G Kamilini 44 not out) by 9 wickets.