Some said I will be finished in 8 months but I've played for nearly 10 years: Bumrah

LEEDS: His critics expected him to go from 'boom' to bust within eight to ten months due to his unconventional, injury-prone bowling action, but it is Jasprit Bumrah's self-belief that has enabled the Indian pace spearhead to complete nearly a decade in international cricket.

Having taken his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests on Sunday, Bumrah spoke about his secret recipe for success.

Asked if he feels bad when people write his epitaph after every big injury, Bumrah replied: "People had said in all these years (I will play only) eight months, some said 10 months, but now I have played 10 years of international cricket, 12-13 years of IPL.

"Even now, people say (after every injury), he will be finished, he is gone. Let them say, I will do my own work. Every four months, these things will crop up, but as long asthe almighty wants, I will play.

"I prepare my best, and then will leave it on God as to how much more blessings he will bestow upon me."

Bumrah, who took 5 for 83 in England's first innings in the opening Test, said that he is not here to change people's perceptions.

"What people write is beyond my control, and I can't advise people on what to write about me. My name in headline gets viewership, but I don't get bothered by that."

He said that the wicket is good for batting, although it might crack up a bit towards the end of the match.

"At this moment pretty good wicket to bat on. It is a little bit two-paced, no big demons in the wicket. Due to the weather, the new ball will swing, but that is what you expect in Test cricket. We would like to get a big total and get that cushion."

India were guilty of spilling several catches, but Bumrah chose not to dwell on the lapses, preferring instead to focus on what lies ahead.

"Yeah, just for a second. But you understand that you can't really sit down and cry, isn't it? You have to move forward with the game. So, what I look to do is not to take it too far in my head and try and quickly forget it because all of them are also new to the game.

"Sometimes the ball is difficult to sight, and nobody is dropping the catch purposely. Everybody is trying really hard. It does happen. So, I don't want to create a scene or put more pressure on the fielder that I'm angry, I'm kicking the box, or I'm doing something. It's okay.

"It's part and parcel of the game. Obviously, if it (catches) would have been taken earlier, that's good, but people will learn from this experience," he added.