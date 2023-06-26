Soccer-Mexico thrash Honduras in Gold Cup opener

Mexico got their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign off to the perfect start on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Honduras as they look to move past a poor Nations League performance that saw coach Diego Cocca sacked after just four months in charge. A revamped Mexican team, led by interim coach Jaime Lozano, scored less than a minute into the game through midfielder Luis Romo, who then headed home from a corner in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0.

Orbelin Pineda scored six minutes after the break to put the game out of reach before midfielder Luis Chavez took the ball from defender Devron Garcia to score Mexico's fourth goal in the 64th minute. The win leaves Mexico top of Group B. They face second-placed Haiti on Thursday while Honduras take on Qatar.