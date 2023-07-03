Soccer-Hodgson to stay on as Palace manager

LONDON: Roy Hodgson will stay in charge of Crystal Palace for the 2023-24 season, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 75-year-old took over from Frenchman Patrick Vieira in March with Palace hovering three points above the relegation zone, and oversaw a remarkable turnaround in their fortunes, guiding the club to an 11th-placed finish in the league.

"I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace, and I would like to thank the Chairman and Sporting Director for their continued faith in me," Hodgson said in a statement. "I know what a fantastic squad we have here. It's a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree.

"We have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out." Hodgson's achievement last season marked the fifth time he had kept Palace in the top flight, a task he accomplished for four seasons in a row with the London club between 2017-2021.

Palace have also retained the services of assistant manager Paddy McCarthy, Ray Lewington as coach and Dean Kiely as goalkeeper coach.