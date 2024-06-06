So long captain!

KOLKATA: Looking back at how it all began, the story unfolded like a scene straight out of a movie set. Almost two decades ago, a sixteen-year-old received a call-up to represent his nation at the Asian School Championship in Malaysia in 2001. Subsequently, he was signed by one of India’s biggest footballing giants, Mohun Bagan, where he got his first taste of professional football. In 2005, Chhetri donned the senior national team shirt for the first time against arch-rival Pakistan in Quetta. He made the occasion count by scoring his first goal, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey that would see him tally 94 goals for the country, a feat that places him among the highest active-scoring international players alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Not to be overlooked is the fact that he had already been making headlines back home, having scored more than 20 goals for JCT (Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC) and displaying signs that he was destined to become India's next number nine.

In 2007, Chhetri helped India win the ONGC Nehru Cup for the first time since 1997. Chhetri netted four goals in that tournament with Baichung Bhutia scoring three. It would be unfair if we don’t talk about the duo combining in the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008 when Baichung’s assist helped Chhetri score the only goal against Myanmar, which sent India through to the final. Chhetri’s heroics in the final helped India qualify for the Asian Cup for the first time in 27 years.

Through multiple victories and championships, the legacy continued to unfold. These are tales passed down through generations, tales that predate the era of the digital age. For Chhetri, the journey began not with dreams of stardom, but with a pragmatic pursuit of college education through sports quota. However, his path diverged, leading him to a profound dedication to the beautiful game. From those humble beginnings emerged a commitment to devote his entire life to football. Yet, amidst the myriad of stories, one stands out—a testament to Sunil Chhetri's unwavering love for Indian football.

"Come to the stadium, shout at our face, yell at us, criticise us," resonated Chhetri's impassioned plea after India's resounding 5-0 victory over Chinese Taipei at the Mumbai Football Arena during the Intercontinental Tournament in 2018 with the stadium left half-empty. The sincerity of his words struck a chord. It was a rare moment—a national team captain baring his soul on social media, imploring the nation to stand behind them.

Fast forward to 2024. In the stadium where his professional football journey started under the guidance of Arjuna Awardee Subrata Bhattacharya, the very people from near and far will be turning out in full voice on Thursday to watch him lead the Indian team out of the famous Salt Lake Tunnel for one last time. Despite what the outcome would be on Thursday, it’d be a night filled with emotions and gratitude, as one of the game’s best calls it a day.