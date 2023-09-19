Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet climb a spot in ICC women's ODI rankings

DUBAI: Indian batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have jumped one spot up in the latest update of the Women's Player Rankings on Tuesday. Mandhana has climbed to fourth position with 708 points while the Indian captain Harmanpreet has improved her position to sixth with 694 points.

England's star batter Nat Sciver-Brunt is the leading ODI batter in the latest updated rankings. Sciver-Brunt scored a record-breaking century in their third ICC Women's Championship ODI victory over Sri Lanka, reaching three figures in just 66 balls, the best for an England women's player.

She finished with 120 from just 74 balls, hitting 18 fours and a six in the knock. More records are in the all-rounder's crosshairs after the effort, with her 807-point rating the third-highest for an English women's player in ODI batting ranking history. Only Claire Taylor (814) and Sarah Taylor (812), who reached their respective ratings in July 2009, stand above the 31-year-old.

On the Sri Lankan side, Hasini Perera moved up 26 spots to 57th (325) after three innings in the series.

While there was only one shuffle in the top ten rankings on the bowling side (Ayabonga Khaka going to seventh and leap-frogging Kate Cross), there were marked changes for those ready to pounce in the top 20.

Charlie Dean's 5/31 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka moved her to a career-best 12th on the list (571 points), while Nida Dar (up two spots to 19th) and Nashra Sandhu (up one spot to 15th) lead the way for Pakistan. Compatriot Sadia Iqbal also made an impression, jumping 13 spots into the top 50 with successive hauls of 2-32 and 2-26 against South Africa.

England's Sarah Glenn stepped up in the absence of the injured and top-ranked Sophie Ecclestone, claiming five wickets in the ODI series against Sri Lanka to move up 12 places to 52nd (328) Whilst her batting stole the limelight, it wasn't all good news in the latest update for Sciver-Brunt, who relinquished her top spot on the ODI all-rounder rankings and dropped down to third.

Ash Gardner (389) moved to the top spot after Sciver-Brunt's drop, with Hayley Matthews (382) also climbing above the England mainstay after the changes. Chamari Athapaththu moves closer towards the top ten with a strong performance in England while there were a number of strong movers in minor positions.

Charlie Dean (up three to equal 15th) and Salma Khatun (up two spots to equal 17th) are the next players to make challenges higher up, with Nadine de Klerk (up six spots to equal 38th) also making her mark.