    Smith retires from ODI cricket after Australia's Champions Trophy exit

    Smith will continue to play Tests and T20 Internationals

    AuthorPTIPTI|5 March 2025 12:12 PM IST
    Australia's Steve Smith celebrates his half century during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final cricket match between India and Australia, in Dubai, UAE, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 (PTI) 

    DUBAI: Australia's stand-in skipper and batting mainstay Steve Smith on Wednesday announced his retirement from ODIs after his team's semifinal loss to India in the Champions Trophy here.

    The 35-year-old, who top-scored in the match with a 96-ball 73, informed his teammates of the decision after the four-wicket loss on Tuesday night, according to a statement from Cricket Australia. He will continue to play Tests and T20 Internationals.

    "It feels like the right time to make way. It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it," Smith said.

    "Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage," he added.

    After making his debut in 2010 as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Smith evolved into one of Australia's finest ODI batters, amassing 5,800 runs in 170 matches at an average of 43.28, with 12 centuries.

