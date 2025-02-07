Slow start for Aditi Ashok at Founders Cup

BRADENTON: Aditi Ashok made a slow start to her season as the Indian shot a disappointing 1-over 72 in the first round of Founders Cup, the opening event of the year on the LPGA Tour.

Aditi teed off from the tenth and was 1-under at the turn and added another birdie on the first to 2-under.

She hit a rough patch with a bogey-bogey-par-double bogey stretch. A birdie on the eighth, her 17th hole was a small compensation.

She found 10 of the 14 fairways and 13 of the 18 greens in regulation, but her putting let her down with 30 putts needed for the round.

Aditi, who has been on the LPGA since 2017, is still waiting for her maiden win, though she has managed to retain her card continuously.

Aditi, who was fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has 11 Top-10 finishes on LPGA.

Jennifer Kupcho shot a 6-under 65 to share the first-round lead with Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

Kupcho made the turn at 2 under and shot a bogey-free 4-under 31 on the back nine at Bradenton Country Club.

She won three times in 2022, including a major at the Chevron Championship, and is winless since.

Attitude was also key to Koerstz Madsen's strong 2025 debut.

Lauren Coughlin, a teammate of Kupcho on last year's winning U.S. Solheim Cup squad, was one shot back along with Jin Hee Im and Angel Yin.

Top-ranked Nelly Korda birdied the 18th hole and opened with a 68.

Major champions Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko and Jeongeun Lee were among the group at 4-under.