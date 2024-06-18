Slovakia beats wasteful Belgium 1-0

CHENNAI: Belgium suffered its first defeat under the guidance of coach Domenico Tedesco as Ivan Schranz's early goal helped Slovakia pull off an upset victory over a wasteful Belgium on Monday.

Romelu Lukaku was the talking point of the match. He had two goals ruled out: the first disallowed due to an offside, and the second during the dying minutes of the game when Belgium forward Lois Openda was adjudged to have handled the ball during the run of play. To add to the frustration, he also squandered many goal-scoring opportunities.

Slovakia's win guides the team to the top of the table along with Romania, who defeated Ukraine 3-0 in Munich earlier on Monday. Belgium is set to face Romania in Cologne on Saturday.

Picture: Big screen displays VAR ruling out Romelu Lukaku’s 89th minute goal during the match