Skipper Najmul Hossain reveals why Bangladesh lost 2nd T20I against US

HOUSTON: Following his side's 6-run loss against the US in the 2nd T20I match at the Prairie View Cricket Complex, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said they conceded the defeat as the visitors lost wickets in the middle overs.

The second T20I match turned out to be a yorker fest, with the bails flying everywhere with the USA players getting into a joyous and celebratory huddle at the fall of every single wicket. US' inspired performance saw them come away with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Speaking after the match, Najmul said it was 'disappointing' for them to suffer a loss in the 2nd T20I match.

The Bangladesh skipper accepted that they did not play well in the game but they are planning for a comeback in the upcoming match. He added that they need to change their mindset for their future matches. "Very disappointing for us. We lost wickets in the middle overs, that was the reason why we lost. We didn't play well, but we have an opportunity to come up with a good plan in the next match. We should change our mindset, it's not about our skills," Najmul Hossain said.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field against the US. But their decision did not go in their favour. Monank Patel (42 runs from 38 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) and Aaron Jones (35 runs from 34 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) were the two standout batters for the hosts who helped them propel to 144/6.

Steven Taylor (31 runs from 28 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) and CJ Anderson (11 runs from 10 balls, 1 six) were the other two players who were stunning while batting. Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets each in their respective spells in the first inning.

During the run chase, Najmul Hossain Shanto (36 runs from 34 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and Shakib Al Hasan (30 runs from 23 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) tried their best while chasing the 145-run target but failed.

Towhid Hridoy (25 runs from 21 balls, 1 six) and Tanzid Hasan (19 runs from 15 balls, 1 four and 1 six) were the other two batters who made efforts to clinch a win but fell short of the US bowlers. Ali Khan led the US bowling attack after he picked up three wickets in his 3.3-over spell.

Even though Bangladesh lost the three-match series, they will take on the US in the final match on Saturday.