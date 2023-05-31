Six, four and a majestic five

AHMEDABAD: Stephen Fleming doesn’t believe in fairy tales in sport but Ravindra Jadeja’s near-improbable heist that took Chennai Super Kings to its fifth IPL trophy might come closest to it.

With 13 needed to win in the final over against Gujarat Titans, CSK managed only three runs off the first four balls before Jadeja smashed Mohit Sharma for a six and a four off the last two deliveries to literally snatch the cup from Gujarat’s grasp.

“They say there are no fairy tales in the sport, but it was a pretty good one today (Tuesday). It has been a bit difficult 18 months where, as the captaincy was difficult, the injury was difficult, it took a bit of time from out of the game for him to come back into and be reintegrated into the Test side, and then re-integrate into CSK,” Fleming told the media after Chennai defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL final here.

In fact, Fleming had in his mind conceded defeat before the final two deliveries were bowled by Mohit.

“We have lost finals on the last ball which is an absolute heartache. I was gearing up myself for another heartache when Jaddu hit one for six and there could have been more heartache or more joy, I was not sure.

“But when I saw the ball go down, finally there was pure joy. This competition takes you to emotional levels that you cannot imagine,” the Kiwi added.

Fleming was all praise for Jadeja’s firepower. “He plays a great role with the ball, but we have got so much firepower, that some ways we use him down the order, but something has to give. MS (Dhoni) has been very supportive and proactive in getting him up there and he repaid that faith,” Fleming added.

The CSK coach said his side was poor in the field in the first half, but kept getting better and confident as the rain-affected match panned out.

“215… I thought it was an excellent score but the rain came and we had to change the momentum. We felt with the moisture around on the pitch, it was gettable. It was going to take a lot of batting.

“The start was really important because we were still shell-shocked from the fielding. The first four or six overs started to give us the belief and once we got a little bit of taste for it, it is that type of ground where it is very hard to defend, so we knew we had a chance. It was going to be high octane all the way through,” Fleming added. Fleming praised Gujarat Titans bowlers Mohammad Shami and Mohit Sharma for taking the contest to the final ball of the match.

“The last couple of overs were very tight. Shami and Sharma bowled well, Mohit Sharma in particular has been very good,” he said.

Cricket has always been a game of fine margins, believes Fleming, who has been CSK coach for a decade and half now.