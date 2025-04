Sivaprakash bowls Master Blaster CC to win

CHENNAI: A Sivaprakash’s fantastic spell of six for 22 helped Master Blaster CC beat Siga College by seven wickets in the third division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA League.

After bowling out Siga College for 95, Master Blaster CC chased down the score in 11.5 overs with D Tamilselvan top-scoring with 36.

Brief scores: I– Division: New Star CC 210 in 40.5 overs (R Manikandan 72, M Ameeth Bhasa 45, Rajkumar 3/27) bt Evergreen CC 113 in 26 overs (A Gangadharan 5/39); Sunny Sachin CC 94 in 25.2 overs (T Deeparasu 5/22) lost to United CC “A” 95/5 in 26.5 overs (S Shyam Tony 30*, B Surendran 3/26)

II– Division: Sakthi CC 169/7 in 25 overs (M Venkatesh 43, S Arun Raj 30*) bt Sachin Brothers CC 145 in 24 overs (B Kalaiarasan 5/22); Surya GOI 146 in 24.5 overs (G Akilan 36, J Padmanathan 4/30) bt Power CC 93 in 24.4 overs (A Vijay Raj 31*, R Nithan Bala 3/5); Mundiyampakkam CC 130 in 22.3 overs (S Karthick 64, D Pavadaisami 4/26, M Mohanraj 3/24) lost to Dream Boys CC 133/2 in 16.4 overs (R Thavasi 50, R Kalidoss 40); United CC “B” 107 in 24.2 overs lost to SGCC 109/ 7 in 15.1 overs (D Elangovan 4/39)

III– Division: Phoenix CC 187/8 in 25 overs (A Dhana 54, B Chandru 42, J Akkim Settu 4/26) bt Sky CC 138 in 24.1 overs (R Vivek Kumar 5/21); Siga College 95 in 21.3 overs (A Sivaprakash 6/22) lost to Master Blaster CC 97/3 in 11.5 overs (K Karunakaran 33, D Tamilselvan 36)