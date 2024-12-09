Siraj fined, Head also sanctioned by ICC for Adelaide confrontation

ADELAIDE: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while Australian batter Travis Head was also "sanctioned" by the ICC for indulging in a heated exchange of words during the just-concluded day-night Test here.

Siraj and Head were held guilty of breaching the world body's code of conduct following a disciplinary hearing on Monday.

"Siraj has been penalised 20 per cent of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel," the ICC said in a statement.

The cited rule relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal."

The ICC said Head too was "sanctioned" for breaching Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

However, he escaped a fine for breaching the rule that relates to the "abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match."

Siraj and Head also received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records, marking their first offence in the last 24 months.

"Both admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle," the ICC said.

Head and Siraj had a brief showdown on day two of the match that Australia won by 10 wickets on Sunday. Head had struck a splendid 141-ball knock of 140 before being castled by Siraj, who went on to give him an aggressive send-off following an exchange of words.

The Indian endured booes from the Adelaide crowd following the confrontation.

Head later claimed that he had merely said "well bowled" to Siraj and that he was disappointed at how the visiting bowler had responded. Siraj disputed that claim, asserting that Head had abused him.

"I only celebrated and he abused me and you saw that on TV too. I only celebrated at the start, I didn't say anything to him," Siraj told broadcaster 'Star Sports'.

"What he said in the press conference wasn't right, it's a lie that he only said 'well bowled' to me. It's there for everyone to see that that's not what he said to me."

Head also acknowledged his role in the incident.

"There was no confrontation leading up to him and I felt like it was probably, yeah, a little bit far at the time, and that's why I am disappointed in the reaction that I gave back," he said in a post-play press conference.

The two teams are tied 1-1 in the five-match series.