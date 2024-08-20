Sinner clinches Cincinnati Open title

CINCINNATI: World number one Jannik Sinner beat Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in the Cincinnati Open final to claim his fifth title of the season.

The 23-year-old Italian, who has been struggling with a hip problem, won 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 against American Tiafoe.

After securing the first set on a tie-break, top seed Sinner wrapped up his latest trophy in one hour and 37 minutes.

“It was a very difficult week, tough week. I’m very happy about today’s match,” he said.

Sinner is the youngest men’s champion in Cincinnati since Britain’s Andy Murray won the tournament in 2008 at the age of 21.

He added: “It was very tough mentally. Had such an amazing run here, and I tried to do my best today. We both were quite tired from the semi-finals.”

Sinner started the year by securing his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January. He then followed his Melbourne success with final victories in Rotterdam, Miami, and Halle.

After his triumph in Ohio on Monday, Sinner turns his attention to the US Open - the final Grand Slam of the year - which starts on Monday at Flushing Meadows.

“Now, for sure, it’s important to recover, to be ready for New York,” he said.

“This is our main goal here for this US swing.”

Sabalenka wins first title since Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka won her first title since January’s Australian Open by powering past Jessica Pegula in the women’s final.

The Belarusian needed 76 minutes to wrap up a 6-3, 7-5 victory for the 15th title of her career and her sixth at WTA 1,000 level.

The result ended a nine-match winning streak for American Pegula, who defended her Canadian Open title last week.

“This trophy means a lot, it is a really big achievement, especially coming after injury, with this fear of getting injured again,” Sabalenka, who missed Wimbledon with a shoulder injury, said in her courtside interview, broadcast by Sky Sports.

“My team did everything they could to make sure I felt as good as I can and I am proud of myself I was able to handle all of those emotions.”

Sabalenka, who will replace Coco Gauff as the new world number two, cruised through the first set after getting the break in the fourth game.

She suffered a slight blip when serving for the title at 5-4 in the second set as sixth seed Pegula broke back to level.

But the two-time Grand Slam champion recovered, striking again before and serving out the win and blowing kisses to the crowd in celebration.

The 26-year-old, who defeated world number one Iga Swiatek in the semi-final, will return to action at the US Open which starts on 26 August.