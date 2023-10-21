Sindhu enters Denmark Open semi-finals

ODENSE: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu showed glimpses of her old self, dishing out a compact game to storm into the semifinals of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament with a comfortable win over World No. 19 Supanida Katethong at Odense on Friday.

The two-time Olympic medallist, who has endured a winless phase this season, displayed her immaculate retrieving skills and exemplary net play to outshine Katethong 21-19, 21-12 in 47 minutes and make it to a second semifinal in two weeks.

Coming into this match, the Indian enjoyed a 3-2 record against the Thai but the twin losses at India Open 2022 and 2023 editions would still hurt Sindhu, as it came in front of her home crowds.

But on Friday, the 28-year-old somewhat erased those memories as she matched her technically sound opponent in every department and managed to limit her errors to come up trumps.

The Thai played some precise shots on the lines to threaten Sindhu’s supremacy. However, the Indian crushed the revival with on-the-line return to grab three game points and sealed the opening game after Katethong floated a cross-court wide.

In the second game, Katethong struggled with her length and sprayed the shuttle long and wide as Sindhu was up 5-1. The Hyderabadi looked more aggressive as she had all the answers to the questions her opponent threw at her.