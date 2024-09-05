Paris Paralympics 2024: Sprinter Simran advances to 100m (T12) final

PARIS: Continuing her good form, Indian sprinter Simran advanced to the women's 100m (T12) final of the Paralympics after clocking 12.33sec in the semifinal race here on Thursday.

Accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh, the 24-year-old reigning world champion from New Delhi finished second behind Germany's Katrin Mueller-Rottgardt in semifinal 2.

Simran, who was born prematurely with visual impairment, was ranked third overall in the semis. She will now compete in the four-sprinter final scheduled for later tonight.

Simran had produced a season's best effort of 12.17sec in her heats on Wednesday.

Besides Simran and Mueller-Rottgardt, Ukraine's Oksana Boturchuk and reigning Paralympic champion and world record holder Omara Durand of Cuba will compete for the top honours in the final.

The T12 category is meant for athletes who have visual impairment.