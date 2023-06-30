Silver Strikers clinches Freyer Cup T20

CHENNAI: Silver Strikers emerged victorious in the Freyer Cup T20 women’s tournament after beating Yellow Challengers by eight wickets in the final held here on Thursday. In the first essay, Strikers bundled Challengers out for 91 in the last over, thanks to three-wicket hauls from M Yazhini (3/6) and Angel Gangwani (3/19). In the run-chase, Kamalini (31) and N Niranjana (25) top-scored for Strikers that got home with 13 balls left in the bank.



BRIEF SCORES:Final: Yellow Challengers 91 in 19.5 overs (L Nethra 36, Angel Gangwani 3/19, M Yazhini 3/6) lost to Silver Strikers 92/2 in 17.5 overs (N Niranjana 25, Kamalini 31)