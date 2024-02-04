Shuttler Arati heads for World Championships

PUNE: Rising Indian shuttler Arati Patil, has confirmed her berth at the upcoming BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2024, to be held in Pattaya, Thailand from February 20 to 25.

The 23-year-old Kolhapur resident is currently ranked 13 in the women’s singles (Standing/upper limb impairment) SU5 world rankings.

The Khelo India gold medallist Arati won a mixed doubles silver medal at the 2017 Asian Youth Para Games and has accumulated seven bronze medals in women’s singles and doubles events at various international para-badminton competitions.

“The Punit Balan Group has always believed that by investing in the dreams of athletes, we contribute to the larger narrative of India’s sporting success. Arati Patil is an exceptional talent. We are delighted to fuel her aspirations as she competes on the world stage. I am confident that she will bring laurels to the country at the World Championships. I wish her all the best,” commented Punit Balan.

Arati has previously competed at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in 2019.

“I’m thrilled to be qualified for the BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2024. With the financial burden lifted off my mind, it allows me to fully focus on my game. I am truly grateful for the remarkable support from the Punit Balan Group. The backing has opened doors to top-tier coaching, and advanced training facilities, which will help me to achieve all the goals I have set for myself,” said Arati.

In a significant stride towards nurturing homegrown talent, the PBG has been offering financial backing to Arati for the next three years totalling INR 33 lakh. This support has also reinforced Arati’s preparations for the 2024 Paralympics Games.

Having invested in nine sporting leagues and endorsing nearly 60 budding Indian sports talents, PBG has been at the forefront of supporting sports initiatives across the nation and globally.