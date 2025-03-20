Shubman Gill reflects on early IPL memories, leadership, and the road ahead

MUMBAI: Speaking exclusively on Superstars special episode, Shubman Gill shared his cherished memories of the early years of the Indian Premier League (IPL), his admiration for Sachin Tendulkar, and his evolving journey as a leader in cricket.

Gill fondly recalled his first experiences with the IPL, reminiscing about attending matches with his father. “I remember attending three to four matches at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. In the second or third year of the IPL, Mumbai Indians came there for practice. I was around nine or ten years old at the time. I even have a photo with Sachin Sir and Glenn Maxwell. I was throwing balls to them during their practice. These are some of my earliest memories of the IPL,” he shared.

The moment was particularly special for Gill, given his deep admiration for Tendulkar. “I was extremely nervous, but I already knew about Sachin Sir. He was the reason I started playing cricket. My father is his biggest fan. Though my dad never had much interest in posters, we had Sachin’s posters in our village.”

Leadership and Growth as a Captain

Reflecting on his evolution as a leader, Gill emphasized that leadership is a continuous journey. “You gain new insights with every match and every week. Different players bring different perspectives, teaching you not just about leadership but also about themselves. As a leader, the key is to understand what enables each player to perform at their best.”

He acknowledged that leadership involves managing different personalities effectively. “Every player is different, and leadership is about understanding their strengths and weaknesses. Knowing how to bring a player back into form when they’re struggling is crucial. The more you play, the more experience you gain through highs and lows, and that shapes you as a leader.”

Gill also highlighted the importance of communication. “It is essential to have one-on-one conversations with teammates. Initially, I wasn’t the type to naturally engage in such interactions, but as a leader, it became a conscious effort. Talking to players, understanding their mindset, and ensuring they feel valued is important. When a team leader reaches out, it instills confidence and helps build a strong team environment.”

Balancing Captaincy and Batting

On whether captaincy adds extra responsibility, Gill explained the importance of compartmentalizing his roles. “As a batsman, when you’re on the field, you just need to focus on your batting. If you start thinking about leadership responsibilities while batting, it can take you away from your best game. Batting is an individual battle between you and the bowler, whereas fielding is a collective effort.”

Gill admitted that in the past, overthinking had affected his performance. “Last year, there were times when I overthought things, which impacted my game. The key takeaway for me has been to separate captaincy from batting and approach my game with a clear mindset.”

Gujarat Titans' Prospects in IPL 2025

Looking ahead to the TATA IPL 2025 season, Gill expressed confidence in the Gujarat Titans' squad. “We have a strong fast-bowling attack. Rashid has been with us, and we have explosive batters like Rutherford, Philips, and Butler. Some talented Indian players like Mahipal and Sai add depth to our squad.”

Gill stressed the importance of balance in a long tournament like the IPL. “Losing two or three matches in a row isn’t a major concern if you are playing the right way and making smart decisions. Consistency in team selection and strategy is important. The more you play based on probability and logic, the better your chances of qualifying. Once you reach the knockout stage, being aggressive and positive is crucial.”

Drawing from his experience in high-pressure matches, he added, “In all the qualifiers and finals I’ve played, I’ve seen that teams with the right intent have the best chance of winning.”

The Evolution of T20 Cricket and IPL’s Impact

Speaking on the evolution of the IPL, Gill noted how the pace of the game has intensified. “The game has reached a point where it feels like we could score 300 in a match. Last year, we came very close on a few occasions. The Impact Player rule adds excitement and makes the IPL even more entertaining.”

He also praised the tournament’s ability to showcase emerging talent. “One of the best aspects of the IPL is that every day, a new player emerges as a star. You constantly witness underrated talents delivering exceptional performances. The tournament’s structure, with frequent matches and travel, keeps players engaged.”

However, he acknowledged the challenges teams face, especially with injuries. “If you’re winning, the momentum carries you forward, with three, four, or even five consecutive victories. But injuries can make things difficult. When one or two key players are injured, finding suitable replacements becomes a challenge.”

Despite the hurdles, Gill reaffirmed that the IPL remains the most thrilling cricketing event. “Every season brings something new for players and fans alike. That’s what makes this tournament special.”

With a combination of strong leadership, a well-balanced squad, and an evolving approach to the game, Gill and the Gujarat Titans are gearing up for an exciting IPL 2025 campaign.