Shubman Gill discharged from hospital, availability for 2nd Test remains doubtful: Report

KOLKATA: India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill has been released from the Kolkata hospital where he was treated for a neck spasm suffered during the opening Test against South Africa. Despite being discharged, uncertainty continues to surround his availability for the second Test in Guwahati, which begins on Saturday.

Although India have a training session scheduled in Kolkata on Tuesday morning, Gill is not expected to participate, ESPNcricinfo reported. The squad is set to travel to Guwahati on Wednesday, but with commercial flights generally discouraged for individuals recovering from neck-related injuries, Gill is unlikely to accompany the team on that day.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, speaking after India’s 30-run defeat in a low-scoring contest, reiterated that Gill was “still being assessed”, with another round of evaluation expected from the physio and medical staff. India were effectively a batter short in the fourth innings after Gill’s absence, which played a significant role in their collapse to 93 while chasing 124.

“It was tough because we always knew we were one down,” Gambhir said following the defeat. “Obviously, Shubman wasn't there, and then losing two before lunch, we were literally three down. But we always felt that if we got those partnerships, a 50-run partnership or two 40-run partnerships, we would've been in the game.”

Should Gill be ruled out of the Guwahati Test, India may look toward left-handers B Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal. Sudharsan impressed with scores of 87 and 39 against the West Indies in Delhi but managed a highest score of 32 in four innings for India A against South Africa A earlier this month. Padikkal, who featured in one Test each during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the home series against England, had modest returns during the India A tour with three single-digit scores and a 24.

If India make no further changes, the XI could include seven left-hand batters. The first Test in Kolkata already saw India field six left-handers — a first — and South African offspinner Simon Harmer capitalised, taking six of his eight wickets against them. Part-time offspinner Aiden Markram also removed a left-hander.

Gill had been taken to the hospital after retiring hurt early in India’s first innings, having faced just three balls. The BCCI later confirmed on the third morning that he would take no further part in the match. The latest injury concern arises amid ongoing workload monitoring for Gill, who has played continuously across formats since IPL 2025 and travelled directly from Australia to Kolkata following the T20I series.