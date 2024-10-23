Shreyas Iyer to miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy clash against Tripura

MUMBAI: Shreyas Iyer will miss Mumbai's third round clash in the Ranji Trophy against Tripura, to be played at Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium from October 26-29, due to personal reasons.

The right-handed batter has requested the Mumbai senior men's selection committee for some time off and his appeal has been accepted, a senior official from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed to PTI on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has featured in each of the three domestic games for Mumbai this season, which includes the heavyweights' title win in the Irani Cup after 27 years. Iyer made 57 and 8 in the clash against the Rest of India side.

Iyer scored a match-winning 142 last week in the second round Ranji Trophy Group A match against Maharashtra to help Mumbai record their first victory, post which the batter claimed that he was making steady progress in terms of his fitness.

"It feels special, coming back after a very long time. Obviously, I was feeling a bit down with my injuries, but now, getting a century after a very long time, it's a great feeling overall," Iyer told reporters last Sunday after his first ton in the Ranji Trophy season this year.

"I am absolutely keen for a comeback, but as we say, control the controllables, and my job is to keep performing, and keep participating as much as possible and also see to it that my body is in best shape.

"Absolutely (the drive is still to play Tests). That's why I've been playing. I mean, or else I would have given a reason and sat out," he added.

Iyer had to deal with a back-related trouble for a significant part of 2023 and was even left out of BCCI's list of centrally contracted players. The batter had featured in the Ranji Trophy semifinal and final, helping Mumbai win the trophy for a record-extending 43rd time last season.