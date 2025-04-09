Shooting World Cup: Suruchi Singh wins women’s 10m air pistol gold

BUENOS AIRES: Indian teen shooter Suruchi Inder Singh produced a sensational performance to clinch her maiden ISSF World Cup medal -- a gold in the women’s 10m air pistol event here on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old shot 244.6 in the eight-shooter final to finish on top of the podium and fetch India’s third gold of the ongoing World Cup.

The Chinese duo of Qian Wei, who shot 241.9, and double Olympic medallist Jiang Ranxin (221.0) finished second and third respectively.

Qian shot a 10.9 in her very first shot of the 24-shot final to sound the bugle early as Suruchi began with a 10.1.

A couple of 9s and an 8.9 for her 10th meant despite some high 10s, the Indian was a touch outside podium places after 10 shots.

However, national champion across all three individual categories, Suruchi found her range as eliminations began, firing 10.7 and 10.8 for her 11th and 12th and going into the lead for the first time after the 13th shot.

It was a sight to behold as a pack of three Chinese tried to hunt her down but the Haryana girl showed great determination to not only fend them off but do so in style finishing with 10.1, 10.7, 10.8 and a solid 10.0.

Suruchi topped a star-studded qualification round that featured Paris Olympics mixed team champion Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic, reigning 25m world champion Doreen Vennekamp of Germany, Paris Olympics bronze medallist Veronika Major of Hungary, and top Chinese shooters Jiang and Qian, alongside double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker.

Suruchi shot an impressive 583, with Jiang finishing just a point behind, leading a trio of Chinese shooters into the finals. Doreen narrowly edged out Veronika on inner 10s and pipped Manu by a point to claim the eighth and final qualifying spot.

Manu (574) staged a strong fightback with a perfect 100 in her third series, but underwhelming returns of 94 in each of the first two proved costly as she finished 11th. Sainyam, the third Indian in the fray, shot 572 to end 13th.