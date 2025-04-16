Shooting: Suruchi Singh wins back-to-back World Cup gold, silver for Manu

LIMA: Teenaged shooter Suruchi Inder Singh produced yet another sterling performance in the 10m air pistol event here to clinch her second consecutive ISSF World Cup gold, while Paris Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker bagged the silver to ensure India's domination in the competition.

The Jhajjar-based Suruchi, 18, who had won her maiden World Cup gold in the season's inaugural global event recently, tallied 243.6 in the 24-shot final, to leave Manu 1.3 points behind her. China's Yao Qianxun took the bronze.

Suruchi and Manu's podium finish meant that India collected one medal of each colour on the day, with men's 10m air pistol marksman Saurabh Chaudhary earlier winning a bronze.

India's exploits in the women's 10m air pistol competition in the Peruvian capital has taken the country to the top of the standings with three medals, followed by China, which has won the men's air pistol gold.

There were clear indications during the 60-shot qualification round that the Indian duo would comfortably make it to the finals from a 28-strong field. Suruchi took the second spot with a regulation 582, while Manu was fourth with 578.

Sainyam, the third Indian in the fray, was 11th with 571.

Suruchi was at a different level in the final, carrying on her superb form in the last few months to quickly move to second after the first series of five shots.

Yao had taken an early lead and Manu was fourth with Uruguay's Julieta Jimenez, who shot a good final, in third at that stage.

After the second five-shot series, Yao had compatriot Meng Yufei breathing down her neck, just 0.1 behind, while Suruchi moved down to third with Manu holding on to her fourth position.

The Indians, Suruchi in particular, then came into their elements as Meng had a meltdown of sorts. A couple of high 10s ensured that after the 13th single shot, it was an Indian 1-2 with the Chinese falling out of the top-two contention.

Manu then had a couple of mid to low 9s for her 16th and 17th shots, which probably cost her the gold in the end. Suruchi emerged as the more consistent shooter on the day.

Yao then had a good run and dethroned Julieta for bronze, but with the final two shots left, it was Suruchi who was ahead of Manu by 0.7 points.

The teenager scored better on the last two shots to beat the more experienced Manu and extend a sensational run of form, which began with the nationals in December last year.

Manu, winner of women's air pistol and mixed team bronze medals at the Paris Games said, said she was happy with the progress of Indian shooters and also congratulated Suruchi on her second World Cup gold.

"I am happy to see more Indian shooters coming up and doing very well, especially at the international stage. It makes me really happy and I feel India is going in the right direction.

"We all are familiar with Suruchi's name. She did exceptionally well in Buenos Aires (World Cup) as well as here. So, I am really happy for her and I hope that this continues for a long time. And, along with the youngsters, I hope that I also keep the pace up," added Manu.

Suruchi had also won the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze with Saurabh in Buenos Aires.