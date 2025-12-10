Shooting League of India to be held from February 16 to 26

NEW DELHI: The inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI) will be held from February 16 to 26 next year, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said on Wednesday.

The dates have been finalised in alignment with the International Shooting Sport Federation’s (ISSF) 2026 calendar to avoid clashes with major international competitions. The league had previously been deferred to early 2026.

The franchise-based league will feature several top Indian and international shooters competing in a mixed-team format across pistol, rifle and shotgun disciplines.

"The SLI is a milestone for our sport, franchise-built, athlete-first, and aligned to the global calendar to maximise participation," NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said in a release.

"With mixed-team formats, compelling storylines, and a premium broadcast, we’re set to deliver a world-class opening season that welcomes international stars and inspires India’s next generation."

The competition will feature mixed team events in multiple categories -- pistol (10m, 25m), rifle (10m, 50m 3P), and shotgun (trap and skeet). The franchise-based teams will be divided into two pools for the league stage, followed by knockout rounds.

Players are drafted across four tiers -- Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth -- ensuring a mix of international stars, top Indian shooters, and emerging talent.

"With tighter formats, mixed-team dynamics, and a premium broadcast, the SLI can translate fine margins into compelling drama. It’s the kind of platform that turns technical excellence into (a) must-watch sport," former World Champion Ronjan Sodhi said.