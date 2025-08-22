Shooting Championship: TN girl Elavenil sets new Asian Record

CHENNAI: After surpassing the National Record (NR) in the women’s 10m air rifle event earlier this year, Elavenil Valarivan climbed to the top of the podium with a remarkable score of 253.6, setting a new Asian Record and a National Record in the final at the ongoing Asian Shooting Championships in Kazakhstan.

“I’m very happy. I believe there will be significant changes in my qualification going forward. However, I would have loved to better my qualification. Other than that, I thoroughly enjoyed the final,” Elavenil, who was born in Cuddalore and grew up in Gujarat, told DT Next.

The two-time Olympian dominated the range from the outset and edged past China’s Xinlu Peng, who scored 253.0, in the final two shots to claim the gold medal. She delivered crucial 10.8s in the 18th and 19th shots, which gave her a strong lead heading into the last round.

“I think the 10.8s were quite important as they gave me a good advantage, and I felt slightly more relaxed when it came to the final shot,” she added.

This victory marks Elavenil’s second gold medal at the Asian Championships, her first having come in 2019.

Elavenil did not have the best of outings at last year’s Paris Olympics, where she failed to qualify for the women’s 10m rifle final as well as the mixed team event.

She noted that she has been focusing on herself and working on her technique, rather than paying attention to outside opinions.

“For me, it was important to reflect on my own experience rather than concern myself with what others think. I believe in improving myself every day, and I am still in the process,” she said.