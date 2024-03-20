Shivam Dube joins CSK camp ahead of IPL 2024

CHENNAI: India bowling allrounder Shivam Dube joined the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp ahead of the upcoming season. The official social media handle of the Chennai-based franchise shared a short clip of the 30-year-old joining the team.

"Aaruchaamy in town," CSK wrote on X while sharing the video on Wednesday.

Dube made his IPL debut in 2019 with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Following that, he appeared in 51 matches and has scored 1,106 runs with a strike rate of 141.79.

The 30-year-old has bagged four wickets in 13 innings. CSK suffered an injury blow before the beginning of the season, as New Zealand opener Devon Conway is expected to miss at least the first half of the tournament after undergoing thumb surgery.

Conway sustained a blow on his finger during New Zealand's third T20I against Australia. CSK will kick off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first game of the IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

CSK IPL Squad: MS Dhoni (C), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.