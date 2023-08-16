Shikhar Mohan helps Jharkhand beat TN

CHENNAI: Shikhar Mohan’s unbeaten 103 helped Jharkhand U-19 cruise to a 10-wicket win over Tamil Nadu U-19 at the Stag Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

After bowling out the host for 168 in 45.1 overs, Jharkhand openers Nakul Yadav and Mohan enabled the team to reach the target in just 26.3 overs. Mohan remained unbeaten on 103 (93b, 13x4, 3x6), while Yadav was not out on 51.

Tamil Nadu suffered another defeat to Jharkhand in the U-23 one-day category. Jharkhand chased down a target of 167 in 31.4 overs with six wickets remaining.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu (U-19) 168 in 45.1 overs (R Kirubakar 36, Varun Kumar Singh 4/33, Sanjeen Chaturvedi 3/32) lost to Jharkhand 171 for no loss in 26.3 overs (Nakul Yadav 51*, Shikhar Mohan 103*); Tamil Nadu (U-23) 166 in 44.3 overs (M Mithul Raj 62, Jatin Kumar Pandey 4/28, Harsh Raj 3/18) lost to Jharkhand 167/4 in 31.4 overs (Sharandeep Singh 92*, MD Kounain Quarishi 41)