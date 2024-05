Shijit Chandran bowls Fine Star CA to big victory

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur CC earned a 25-run win over Korattur CC in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

Batting first, Thiruvallur scored 181 with K Bharath Kumar scoring 41. Korattur’s left-arm spinner M Pasupathy Chandran took five wickets for 36. Setting off in pursuit of 182, Korattur was limited to 156 as RG Barat Raj (3/50) and R Paul Johnson (3/44) shared six wickets between them.

In another match, off-spinner P Shijit Chandran scalped six for 29 to bowl Fine Star CA to a 108-run win over Seshadhri MCC.

BRIEF SCORES: I Division: Thiruvallur CC 181 in 36.1 overs (K Bharath Kumar 41, S Yogesh 33, M Sarath 26, P Dinesh Kumar 34, M Pasupathy Chandran 5/36) bt Korattur CC 156 in 35 overs (R Ramkumar 33, B Akshay 34*, R Paul Johnson 3/44, RG Barat Raj 3/50); Fine Star CA 254/7 in 45 overs (K Sriram 79, P Shijit Chandran 64, Akash Sumra 58) bt Seshadhri MCC 146 in 36.2 overs (G Shailender 54, R Amaran 33, P Shijit Chandran 6/29)

II DIVISION: Wheels India RC 57 in 13.3 overs (R Rajaguru 5/29, V Aakash 3/13) lost to Mugappair CC 61/4 in 13 overs (Aditya Venkatesh 29); Universal CC 139/9 in 30 overs (B Gowtham 40, TS Santhosh Kumar 4/39) lost to Ebenezer CA 143/2 in 15.5 overs (R Krishna Sai 44, S Mohanraj 57*)

III DIVISION: Sundar CC 149/5 in 30 overs (M Manikka Ram 49, R Jayaprakash 51*) lost to Autolec ERC 153/4 in 26.1 overs (R Janakiraman 92*, MB Pranav 27*); Sundar CC 153 in 27.2 overs (S Soundarapandian 25, I Junaid Mustaq 43, M Dinesh Kumar 4/61, N Senthil 3/36) lost to WABCO India RC 154/3 in 23.2 overs (U Raghul 82*, M Rakshan 48*, R Sabharinath 3/48)