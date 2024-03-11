Shardul rescues Mumbai again

MUMBAI: Seasoned duo Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane’s run drought continued but Shardul Thakur’s all-rounder utility helped host Mumbai to claw its way back against a gutsy Vidarbha on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final.

After scoring a counter-punching 75 off only 69 balls to give Mumbai’s below-par first innings score of 224, some semblance of respectability, Thakur also dismissed veteran opener Dhruv Shorey (0) with an angular delivery which got him a favourable DRS result. Vidarbha was 31/3 at stumps with another 193 runs in arrears in the first innings with Atharva Taide (21 not out) and night-watchman Aditya Thakare at the crease.

Playing the last first-class game of his career, medium pacer Dhawal Kulkarni bowled his customary late outswingers which had Aman Mokhade (8) and Test triple centurion Karun Nair (0) nicking it to Hardik Tamore behind stumps. Mumbai’s top guns Rahane and Iyer were both dismissed for identical scores of 7 in a shocking collapse that saw the 41-time champion slipping from 81/0 to 111/6 on either side of the lunch break.

Dhawal Kulkarni took two early wickets to put Vidarbha in a spot of bother

His achievement as a leader notwithstanding, Rahane’s miserable run in the Ranji Trophy continued when the Mumbai skipper played one meekly to mid-on to be dismissed at a time when his team needed him to drop the anchor.

Around the same time last year, Rahane was a contender to earn his spot back in the national team but as things stand, irrespective of the outcome of this final it remains to be seen if Mumbai selectors would persist with the 35-year-old for the next season.

Out-of-favour and back in the grind to come back in the national reckoning again, Iyer once again failed to bail Mumbai out of trouble due to his poor technique. During the morning session, Umesh Yadav (2/43 in 13.3 overs) was as wayward as one could be spraying the new ball all over and mostly drifting on the pads of openers Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani.

But the pacer with 170 Test victims did get the prized scalp of Iyer to compound Mumbai’s problems during post lunch session. Expecting a short ball, Iyer remained rooted to the crease and in double mind as the ball bounced a tad more than he anticipated. With no footwork, Iyer went on a fishing expedition and the resultant catch was taken by Karun in the slips. It all began when pacer Yash Thakur found an outside edge off opener Bhupen Lalwani’s (37) bat to have Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar taking a superb one-handed grab diving to his right.

Lalwani had done well to put on an impressive 81-run stand for the opening wicket with the burly Prithvi Shaw (46), who too was a tad reckless in his dismissal. With spin being introduced as early as in the ninth over, Shaw went for the sweep quite a few times but never really executed it well.

BRIEF SCORES: Mumbai 224 in 64.3 overs (S Thakur 75, P Shaw 46, Y Thakur 3/54, H Dubey 3/62) vs Vidarbha 31/3 in 13 overs