Sharath Kamal announces retirement, to work closely with state gov to build high-performance centre in Melakottaiyur

CHENNAI: After more than two decades at the heart of Indian table tennis and representing the country in five Olympic Games, multiple Asian Games medallist Sharath Kamal has announced his retirement from all formats of the sport following the upcoming WTT Star Contender event in Chennai.

For the 42-year-old, the decision marks the end of an era. It is fitting that his final tournament will be played in Chennai, the very city where his international journey began at the 1999 Junior Asian Championships. In many ways, his career has come full circle, culminating in one last tournament on home soil between March 25 and 30.

Currently ranked 42nd in the world, Sharath reflected on his decision in an exclusive interview with DT Next. "My last hope of winning an Olympic medal was in the team event at the Paris Olympics. Unfortunately, we drew China in the first round. Given all the preparation we had done, it was disappointing to exit so early," he said.

Beyond his achievements on the table, Sharath is now turning his attention to the future of Indian table tennis. He has been actively involved in mentoring young players and is working closely with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to establish a high-performance centre for the sport. He highlighted the TNPESU facility in Melakottaiyur, which boasts a world-class table tennis hall but remains underutilised.

"The infrastructure is already there, but no activity is taking place. Discussions with the state government are ongoing to transform it into a high-performance centre for players across the country. It is one of the best facilities, and I can confidently compare it with some of the finest in the world," he stated.

Sharath also emphasised the need to nurture emerging talent in Tamil Nadu. "We are working towards building a new high-performance centre from the ground up. Tamil Nadu has consistently produced top-level players and national champions. I believe that tradition will continue to inspire the next generation to achieve even more medals," he added.

Sharath's rise to prominence began in the early 2000s. After a loss at the 2002 National Championships, he bounced back to claim the title the following year. Between 2006 and 2010, he dominated the domestic circuit, winning five consecutive national championships. In 2007, he further cemented his legacy with a clean sweep of four gold medals.

Despite facing criticism and enduring numerous challenges, Sharath remained at the pinnacle of the sport for more than two decades, a rare feat in modern-day table tennis. Reflecting on his career, he said, "It has been a very long journey. Winning my first Commonwealth Games gold in 2006 was a special moment. But in 2022, coming back after 16 years to win three gold medals and a silver was even more special."

As he prepares to step away from competitive play, Sharath Kamal leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond the medals and accolades. His influence on Indian table tennis—both as a player and a mentor—will undoubtedly shape the sport for years to come.