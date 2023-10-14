Shanker, Prisha overcome strong challenges to clinch 28th National Tennis Championship titles

NEW DELHI: Manipur's Shanker Heisnam and Maharashtra's Prisha Shinde produced big upsets to clinch the titles in their respective categories in the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship on Saturday at the DLTA Complex, here.

The No. 16 seed Shanker displayed excellent baseline play and defeated seventh seed Thirumurugan V of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 6-2 in straight sets to win the boys singles U-16 title, while Prisha beat sixth seed Anandita Upadhyay 6-1, 6-2 to clinch the girls singles U-14 title in a tournament that witnessed around 1,000 players across categories in different age groups.

The winners received glittering trophies as the ceremony was attended by Saket Jain, Executive Director and Business Head of Fenesta Building Systems and Balram Singh from DLTA.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the players who played in Fenesta Open Nationals. At DCM Shriram, our mission has always been to nurture the aspirations of young tennis players, and it brings me immense joy to acknowledge that we have consistently lived up to this objective. Over the years, the Fenesta Nationals Tournament has been a stage where remarkable achievements have been witnessed, and numerous promising talents have been discovered. As an organization, we remain dedicated to the sport and its future," commented Saket Jain on a successful edition of the tournament.

Telangana's Rishitha Basireddy won the girls singles U-16 title after getting better of Aishi Bisht of Delhi 6-4, 6-3 in an exciting encounter that saw some ferocious forehands by both the players. Top seed Hruthik Katakam of Telangana also shone brightly on the court as he defeated Karnataka's Prakaash Sarran 6-4, 6-3 to win the boys singles U-14