Shamar Joseph created selection headache with T20 WC coming up: Daren Sammy

MELBOURNE: West Indies white-ball coach Daren Sammy hinted that young pacer Shamar Joseph could be in line for the upcoming T20 World, admitting that the 24-year-old has created a selection headache with his sensational performance in the Test series against Australia.

Joseph created shockwaves around the cricket world last week at the Gabba Test against Australia. Brushing aside a right toe injury, his sensational seven-wicket haul in the second innings helped the West Indies secure a magical eight-run victory, their first Test victory against Australia since 2003.

His heroics came on the back of taking a maiden five-wicket haul in his debut Test in Adelaide.

"He will definitely be an all-format player. I can't wait to get my hands on him in this squad. But look, everything has a process to it. That's the way myself and the chairman of selectors operates. What he's done, he's created a really good headache for me with the World Cup coming up, building forward in the ODI team," Sammy was quoted by ESPNCricninfo.

"We got other guys like Jayden Seales, who's injured at the moment. So, we're developing a core in all formats that enables us to pick from good positions, guys that are performing and that's what you want as a cricketing nation," he added.

The 24-year-old fast bowler has played only a combined four List-A and T20 games in his domestic career. Despite discussions about including Joseph in the white-ball series against Australia, he was ultimately left out due to his injury.

As West Indies gears up for the white-ball series against Australia, Sammy hopes that ODI squad would draw inspiration from Joseph's performance.

"We ride the wave that's happening there, but we won't go crazy. If the guy's injured, let him go home and rest. That's probably the first time he's been away from home for so long. He's got a young family. So, we understand. Whatever we do is well-planned and well thought out. I think going home to his family, enjoying this moment is important. Because victories like that don't come around all the time," added Sammy.

"When somebody performs like that the team rises, and it was so good to watch. You see the smile on my face every time you go back to that and I just hope my men - whenever challenges come you can just remember that if you push through, there's always gold at the end of the rainbow.”

The Caribbean outfit is now set to face Australia in three ODIs and as many T20Is, with the first one-day taking place at MCG on Friday.