Shakib flies Singapore to diagnose eye condition

DHAKA: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, a linchpin for the Rangpur Riders, reported subtle issues with his left eye. It is understood the condition is unlikely to stop him from playing competitive cricket, as he is set to appear for Rangpur Riders in their BPL match against Khulna Tigers on January 26.

Concerns grew as the cricketer sought consultation not just locally but across borders, landing in the hands of specialists in Singapore. The diagnosis was not one to be taken lightly - extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR) of the left eye. The complex name hinted at a condition affecting the retina, bringing with it the potential for visual disturbances.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) addressed the situation with a press release, confirming the diagnosis but also assuring fans that Shakib was determined to continue playing. Dr. Debashis Chowdhury, the BCB senior physician, shed light on the matter, emphasizing a conservative approach to manage the condition. Despite the gravity of the diagnosis, there was optimism in the air - the medical team believed they could effectively handle the situation without compromising Shakib's cricketing career.

"Shakib has been complaining of subtle issues with his left eye," BCB senior physician Debashis Chowdhury said. "After consulting ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and abroad and after multiple eye assessments, it was confirmed that he is suffering from extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR) of the left eye.

"It has been decided that a conservative approach will be adopted for managing the issue for now. CSR is a condition that affects the retina, leading to visual disturbances. The medical team overseeing Shakib's case is optimistic about managing the condition effectively with a conservative approach."

Shakib, undeterred by the challenges, geared up for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match against Khulna Tigers. Rangpur Riders' fans were elated to see their star player back in action, symbolizing resilience in the face of adversity. The match, scheduled for January 26, turned into a spectacle not just for the cricketing skills on display but for the sheer determination exhibited by Shakib.

As the news spread, questions arose about Shakib's recent comeback from a finger injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup. The left-hander had already faced a setback, but the spirit of a true sportsman prevailed. His return to the field, even with the lingering eye condition, painted a picture of courage and dedication.

Rangpur Riders' opening game of the season against Fortune Barishal had ended in defeat, but the focus was not on the loss. It was on Shakib's comeback, his valiant effort despite the odds stacked against him. Nurul Hasan, the Riders' captain, acknowledged Shakib's struggle with eyesight but expressed confidence in the medical team's ability to guide him through the challenges.