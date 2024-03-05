Shahbaz Nadeem bids farewell to international cricket

NEW DELHI:: Jharkhand's cricketing stalwart, Shahbaz Nadeem, has announced his retirement from international cricket, culminating a career that spanned over two decades with over 500 wickets in first-class cricket.

Nadeem made his first-class debut back in 2004 against Kerala and took two wickets in the match. Nadeem also played two Test matches for India and made his debut against South Africa in Ranchi in October 2019, where he took four wickets and went on to play his next match against England in 2021.

Also, in IPL, he played a total of 72 matches with the teams of Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad. From being the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy to scripting history with his remarkable performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, his career resonates with moments of brilliance.

Nadeem was the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy in 2015–16 and 2016–17. Apart from this, he was also the highest wicket-taker in the 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He also held the record for the best figures in List A cricket: 8 for 10 against Rajasthan in 2018-19. He ended three seasons with more than 40 first-class wickets, but perhaps playing for Jharkhand.

While playing for India A from 2013 to 2020, he also took the maximum of 83 wickets at an average of 28.46.

Shahbaz is bidding farewell to cricket as the bowler who took the eighth most wickets (416) in the Ranji Trophy in domestic cricket. In first-class cricket, he has taken a total of 542 wickets in 140 matches at an average of 28.86. Apart from this, he has 175 wickets in the list and 125 wickets in T20.