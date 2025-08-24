Shafali has X-factor but selectors preferred consistent Rawal: Malhotra

NEW DELHI: Former all-rounder Reema Malhotra backed the selection of Pratika Rawal ahead of Shafali Verma in India’s women’s ODI World Cup squad, saying consistency needed to be valued more than X-factor.

Since making her debut against the West Indies in December last year, Rawal has amassed 703 runs from 14 ODIs at an average of 54 and her strike-rate stands at 87.43.

In contrast, Verma’s recent performances have been way below the mark, making 52, 4, and 36 in three ODIs, and 41, 3, and 3 in the T20s that preceded them for India A against Australia A.

“Shafali is a big name. She’s an X-factor you want in your team. But when you compare an X-factor with consistent performance, I think the captain and selectors rightly preferred the consistent player,” Malhotra said.

“Prathika has earned her spot by capitalising on her opportunities. She has shown she has the technique and mindset required to represent India in ODIs,” said Malhotra who has played 41 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India.

The World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to be held between September 30 to November 2.

Malhotra said India will be strong contender to land the title in the showpiece, citing the right blend of youth and experience in the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad.

“If you look at any past Women’s World Cup, this is India’s strongest team. It has seasoned players like Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma, alongside powerful youngsters like Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaur, Shree Charani, and Richa Ghosh,” she said on the sideline of the Delhi Premier League.

“The team has a great mix of youth and experience. I don’t think you’ll find a better team for the World Cup. This team has the confidence to win the World Cup.”