Seven T20 World Cup matches to be held in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai will host seven matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Chepauk Stadium, the venue’s schedule shows. The city will see six league-stage games and one Super Eight match during the tournament.
Feb 8: Afghanistan vs New Zealand at 11:00 am
Feb 10: New Zealand vs UAE at 3:00 pm
Feb 13: Netherlands vs USA at 7:00 pm
Feb 15: Namibia vs USA at 3:00 pm
Feb 17: Canada vs New Zealand at 11:00 am
Feb 19: Afghanistan vs Canada at 7:00 pm
Feb 26: One Super Eight match
