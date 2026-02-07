Sports

Seven T20 World Cup matches to be held in Chennai

The city will see six league-stage games and one Super Eight match during the tournament
Chennai to host 7 matches of the T20 World Cup
Updated on

CHENNAI: Chennai will host seven matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Chepauk Stadium, the venue’s schedule shows. The city will see six league-stage games and one Super Eight match during the tournament.

The matches scheduled in Chennai are:

  • Feb 8: Afghanistan vs New Zealand at 11:00 am

  • Feb 10: New Zealand vs UAE at 3:00 pm

  • Feb 13: Netherlands vs USA at 7:00 pm

  • Feb 15: Namibia vs USA at 3:00 pm

  • Feb 17: Canada vs New Zealand at 11:00 am

  • Feb 19: Afghanistan vs Canada at 7:00 pm

  • Feb 26: One Super Eight match

World Cup context

The T20 World Cup begins today in Sri Lanka. The Indian team is facing the United States in its first evening match. The matches will be held in 5 cities including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Chennai.

T20 World Cup
chepauk stadium

