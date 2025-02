Big win for Good Shepherd MHSS

CHENNAI: Good Shepherd Mat. Hr. Sec. School, Marthandam eased to a 261-run win over Yettacode Hr. Sec. School in the CSK-Kanyakumari DCA inter-schools U-18 tournament.

Set to chase a mammoth 354, Yettacode was bowled out for 92 with leg-spinner BA Beni Ashik taking five for 28.

Brief scores: Mount Litera Zee School, Mylaudy 94/8 in 20 overs (R Abin 3/11)

lost to Govt. Boys Hr. Sec. School, Marthandam 95/4 in 15 overs; SNM Hindu Vidyalaya Mat. Hr. Sec. School, Nagercoil 155/8 in 20 overs (GA Vidya Sagar 36, S Sabareesh Prabhaharan 3/16) bt GTRHSS, Pechiparai 70 in 15.2 overs (RA Akshai 5/7); Adarsh Vidya Kendra, Nagercoil 176/6 in 20 overs (SE Sachin 48, J Grantdarious 90) bt MPAM Mat. Hr. Sec. School, Munchirai 146/9 in 20 overs (S Alvin Abishek 36, A Anniu Maria Sajin 34, Avanish Dharrsan 3/24, Krithik 3/26); Good Shepherd Mat. Hr. Sec. School, Marthandam 353/5 in 20 overs (K Richards 122, BA Beni Ashik 42, R Riyan Dhas 112) bt Yettacode Hr. Sec. School, Yettacode 92 in 15.5 overs (BA Beni Ashik 5/28)