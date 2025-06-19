Series win in any SENA country bigger than IPL title: Gill

LEEDS: A Test series win in England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa ranks as a “bigger” achievement than an IPL title, said India’s new captain Shubman Gill here on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Gill said his young Indian side without superstars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin will play without any “baggage” in England with the opening Test starting here on Friday.

“Definitely the Test Series, in my opinion,” Gill replied when asked which one he will rank higher as a skipper between a Test series win in England or title in IPL where he captains Gujarat Titans.

“You don’t get many opportunities as a captain to be able to come to England, maybe two (tours) if you are the best of your generation, (or) maybe three,” he said during the pre-match press conference.

“IPL comes every year and you get to have a crack at it every year. In my opinion, winning a Test Series in England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa (collectively SENA countries) is bigger,” he said.

Gill’s side may be lacking in experience of playing red-ball cricket in England but the skipper was unfazed.

“A lot of people talk about our side is not experienced, but there are also positives that we don’t really have any baggage coming to England, because not all of the players have really been to England,” he said.

“So that could be one thing that really makes a difference for us because we wouldn't be carrying any baggage,” he added.

Gill said both he and head coach Gautam Gambhir felt No. 4 slot was ideal for him once Kohli retired.

“After Virat retired, me and Gautam Gambhir had a discussion about it and we were both clear that he wanted me to bat at No. 4 and I was also clear that I also wanted to bat at that number,” he said.

The captain once again harped on creating a “secure” environment for his players to ensure they deliver their best.

“If we succeed in creating that environment, then I think our Test series and WTC cycle will be very successful,” he said.

Gill also emphasised on giving longer ropes to deserving players.

“It’s about (having) clear communication; what you want from them? Trying to assign roles, how they would want to go about their things. Having the confidence to be able to back them with their natural game (as to) how they want to play this game,” he said.

“Definitely there would be some players that you tend to give long ropes just because of their pure potential that you see. But having said that, it’s all about giving them clear communication and having honest conversations with them and that’s how I feel the bond of a leader and a player is (at) the best,” he added.