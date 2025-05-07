Senthil Nathan named head coach of TN senior men’s team

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced the appointment of the State senior selection committee (Men), State junior selection committee (Men), as well as the coaches and assistant coaches for various men’s age-group teams for the 2025–2026 cricket season. These appointments were formally approved by the Apex Council at its meeting held on May 6.

State Senior Selection Committee – Men

K Shri Vasudeva Das – Chairman

M Santhosh Kumar – Member

S Suresh Kumar – Member

S Srinivason – Member

B Ramprakash – Member

State Junior Selection Committee – Men

D Girish – Chairman

KH Gopinath – Member

R Suthesh – Member

IL Rajkumar – Member

AP Suresh Kumar – Member

S Chandramouli – Member

State Senior Team (Men)

M Senthil Nathan – Head Coach

Tanveer Jabbar – Batting Coach

T Kumaran – Bowling Coach

State Under–23 Team (Men)

VRS Guru Kedarnath – Head Coach

V Maruthi Raghav – Assistant Coach

State Under–19 Team (Men)

V Yo Mahesh – Head Coach

Varun Kumar K – Assistant Coach

CS Santhosh – Fielding Coach

State Under–16 Team (Boys)

Wilkins Vijay Victor – Head Coach

R Tarun – Assistant Coach