Begin typing your search...

    Senthil Nathan named head coach of TN senior men’s team

    These appointments were formally approved by the Apex Council at its meeting held on May 6.

    AuthorMirudhula VellaisamyMirudhula Vellaisamy|7 May 2025 8:07 AM IST
    Senthil Nathan named head coach of TN senior men’s team
    X
    Tamil Nadu Cricket Association

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced the appointment of the State senior selection committee (Men), State junior selection committee (Men), as well as the coaches and assistant coaches for various men’s age-group teams for the 2025–2026 cricket season. These appointments were formally approved by the Apex Council at its meeting held on May 6.

    State Senior Selection Committee – Men

    K Shri Vasudeva Das – Chairman

    M Santhosh Kumar – Member

    S Suresh Kumar – Member

    S Srinivason – Member

    B Ramprakash – Member

    State Junior Selection Committee – Men

    D Girish – Chairman

    KH Gopinath – Member

    R Suthesh – Member

    IL Rajkumar – Member

    AP Suresh Kumar – Member

    S Chandramouli – Member

    State Senior Team (Men)

    M Senthil Nathan – Head Coach

    Tanveer Jabbar – Batting Coach

    T Kumaran – Bowling Coach

    State Under–23 Team (Men)

    VRS Guru Kedarnath – Head Coach

    V Maruthi Raghav – Assistant Coach

    State Under–19 Team (Men)

    V Yo Mahesh – Head Coach

    Varun Kumar K – Assistant Coach

    CS Santhosh – Fielding Coach

    State Under–16 Team (Boys)

    Wilkins Vijay Victor – Head Coach

    R Tarun – Assistant Coach

    TNCATamil Nadu Cricket Association
    Mirudhula Vellaisamy

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X