Senthil Nathan named head coach of TN senior men’s team
These appointments were formally approved by the Apex Council at its meeting held on May 6.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced the appointment of the State senior selection committee (Men), State junior selection committee (Men), as well as the coaches and assistant coaches for various men’s age-group teams for the 2025–2026 cricket season. These appointments were formally approved by the Apex Council at its meeting held on May 6.
State Senior Selection Committee – Men
K Shri Vasudeva Das – Chairman
M Santhosh Kumar – Member
S Suresh Kumar – Member
S Srinivason – Member
B Ramprakash – Member
State Junior Selection Committee – Men
D Girish – Chairman
KH Gopinath – Member
R Suthesh – Member
IL Rajkumar – Member
AP Suresh Kumar – Member
S Chandramouli – Member
State Senior Team (Men)
M Senthil Nathan – Head Coach
Tanveer Jabbar – Batting Coach
T Kumaran – Bowling Coach
State Under–23 Team (Men)
VRS Guru Kedarnath – Head Coach
V Maruthi Raghav – Assistant Coach
State Under–19 Team (Men)
V Yo Mahesh – Head Coach
Varun Kumar K – Assistant Coach
CS Santhosh – Fielding Coach
State Under–16 Team (Boys)
Wilkins Vijay Victor – Head Coach
R Tarun – Assistant Coach