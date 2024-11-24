Sensational second half powers Kerala Blasters FC to 3-0 win over Chennaiyin

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters FC put on an impeccable second-half display to beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0 to in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

Jesus Jimenez, Noah Sadaoui and Rahul KP found the back of the net in the 56th, 70th, and 90+2' minute of the match respectively as Kerala Blasters grabbed their third win of the campaign in an exciting contest.

The first half of the match was a closely contested affair. Jimenez and Noah found themselves at the centre of opportunities in the 17th and the 27th minutes respectively.

Both were from close distances inside the box, but they were unable to find an opening past the Chennaiyin FC defensive unit.

Uruguayan attacking midfielder Adrian Luna was crucial in the initial couple of goal-scoring efforts for the home team.

He orchestrated the first move by charging up ahead in the left flank before opting for the unorthodox alternative of passing the ball to Korou Singh, who was marching forward from the right flank inside the box.

Korou received the ball deftly and then played the ball forward for Jimenez, who simply slotted it into the net to get the lead 11 minutes into the second half.

The second strike was more straightforward, with Luna picking the ball at the centre of the park and driving the attack forward. The Chennaiyin FC backline wasn't exactly organised properly, leaving Luna with plenty of space to work with.

Luna could have gone for a long-ranged effort, but he delivered a pass to Sadaoui, who turned around and deposited the ball into the bottom right corner to secure a decisive two-goal lead with just 20 minutes of play left to play in the regulation time.

They tripled their advantage in the added time of the second half. It was Noah who became the provider of the goal this time around, as Kerala Blasters FC broke into a quick counter attack and found themselves at a favourable position inside Chennaiyin FC's box.

Noah released the ball perfectly for Rahul, whose right footed shot from the centre of the box into the bottom left corner sealed the game for once and for all in added time.

Noah wrapped up the game with a goal and an assist each, completing 26 out of his 33 attempted passes, even creating four goal-scoring opportunities and making a tackle too.