Senior Women’s National Football C'ship: TN reigns supreme

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu came back from a goal down in the second half to defeat Haryana 2-1 in the final and clinch its second Senior Women’s National Football Championship title at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Amritsar on Wednesday.



After a goalless first half, it looked like Haryana would go all the way following an own goal by P Dhurga in the 50th minute. But concerted pressure from Tamil Nadu helped it manage a stunning turnaround, thanks to goals by S Priyadharshini (57th minute) and midfielder K Indumathi (83rd minute, penalty). Courtesy of its comeback, Tamil Nadu, which remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, secured its first title since 2018.



Haryana started both halves with good tempo while Tamil Nadu took some time to get its momentum. Haryana’s Rajnibala got into a dangerous position in just the second minute, but her shot went over the crossbar. Goalkeeper Shreya Hooda was in form as she denied R Sandhiya around the 15-minute mark.



Haryana striker Renu was a nuisance for the Tamil Nadu defence. In the 19th minute, she produced a fine first touch to bring down an aerial ball and laid it off to Tanu, whose shot went wide. Tanu had another crack at the Tamil Nadu goal as she scampered into the box from the right and pulled the trigger, but it was straight at D Devi.



Haryana began the second half on the front foot and hustled its way into the lead, five minutes after the restart. Renu made her way into the box from the right and sent a cross across the face of goal. The ball hit Dhurga’s shin and went in.



Tamil Nadu immediately got on the attack and Indumathi curled one from the edge of the area, a shot that needed a fingertip save by Shreya. In the 57th minute, Tamil Nadu found its equaliser as Nandhini’s corner was powerfully nodded in by Priyadharshini.



With a little over 20 minutes of regulation time left, Indumathi played the ball to Priyadharshini inside the box, but the latter’s half-volley went over the bar. It was a moment of magic from Indumathi that eventually gave the lead to Tamil Nadu.



After latching on to the ball close to the half-way line, Indumathi marched into the attacking third and passed it to Priyadharshini. She then lost her marker and dashed into the box, where the ball was played back to her. Parmila slid in, Indumathi went down, and off went the referee’s whistle for a penalty-kick.



Indumathi calmly stepped up to the spot and sent her international teammate Shreya the wrong way to put her side 2-1 ahead and on the brink of victory.



RESULT: Final: Tamil Nadu 2 (S Priyadharshini 57, K Indumathi 83 (P)) bt Haryana 1 (P Dhurga 50(OG))