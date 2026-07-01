Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy out with injury for knockout round match against Belgium

“He'll be with us tomorrow, of course, even if he won't be fit to play,” Thiaw said in French. “We are happy to see him. We hope that he can be with us for the rest of the competition.”

Since his debut in 2019, Mendy has made more than 50 appearances for Senegal, and he started all four matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Senegal has two other rostered keepers. Mory Diaw, who plays for French top division side Le Havre, started against Iraq in addition to replacing Mendy against Norway. The 33-year-old goalkeeper made one save and kept a clean sheet in Senegal's 5-0 win to round out group stage play.

“Mory had a great performance, he kept a clean sheet,” Thiaw said. “I think for the goalkeeper tomorrow, we hope that we'll also come up with a clean sheet."