Selvam Karthi Included as India announces probables for camp

BENGALURU: Hockey India on Thursday announced a 33-member core probable group for the senior men’s national coaching camp, to be held at the SAI Centre here from July 14 to August 7.

The upcoming camp will be crucial as the Indian team prepares for two major international assignments — the Australia tour and the all-important Hero Asia Cup in Rajgir, scheduled from August 29 to September 7.

The Asia Cup carries significant importance, with the winner earning direct qualification for next year’s FIH Men’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

Despite a disappointing Pro League 2024–25 campaign in Europe, where India registered just one win from eight matches and finished eighth in the standings, the coaching staff remains focused on rebuilding momentum and addressing key areas ahead of the forthcoming tournaments.

The goalkeeping unit remains unchanged, with Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, and Mohith HS continuing in their roles between the posts.

India’s defensive line will feature Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, and Yashdeep Siwach.

Varun Kumar is the notable exclusion from the defensive group, as he is currently touring Europe with the India ‘A’ side. However, it is understood that chief coach Craig Fulton will consider the performances of India ‘A’ players, particularly for the Australia tour scheduled from August 8 to 22 in Perth.

The midfield presents a balance of youth and experience, while the forward line boasts plenty of firepower. Tamil Nadu’s Selvam Karthi has earned a recall, joining Gurjant Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, and Angad Bir Singh in the camp.

Speaking ahead of the camp, chief coach Craig Fulton said: “Reflecting on our Pro League matches in Europe, we felt the squad competed well in every game, but we didn’t finish strong — something we had done effectively in Bhubaneswar. That’s an area we know we need to improve.”

Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, Mohith HS

Defenders: Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra

Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Rajinder Singh,

Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Poovanna CB, Vishnukant Singh

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lagage, Selvam Karthi, Uttam Singh, Angad Bir Singh