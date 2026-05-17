Self-inflicted pressure made me shallower human: Finn Allen on poor IPL start

KOLKATA: Finn Allen feels stepping away from the playing XI helped him rediscover the joy of batting as the KKR opener by his own admission had become a "shallower" person by putting too much "self-inflicted" pressure during the early part of the IPL season.
Coming into the tournament on the back of a blistering 33-ball 100 not out against South Africa in the T20 World Cup semifinal at the same venue, Allen arrived with huge expectations of providing KKR similar starts at the top.
But the aggressive New Zealand opener endured a rough beginning, managing just 81 runs in five innings, including scores of 6, 9 and 1, before KKR benched him for three matches against Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.
Allen on Saturday smashed a 35-ball 93 as KKR posted their season's highest 247/2 in a must-win match against a rampaging Gujarat Titans fresh from a five-match winning streak.
"At the start of the tournament, I was putting far too much pressure on myself to perform. I was probably a shallower human for a bit there and it was all self-inflicted,” Allen said in the post-match media interaction after their 29-run win.
“When you go out of the side, you have time to relax and take a breath and look at things from a different perspective.
“I love playing cricket, I love batting and I probably wasn't enjoying it as much as I should have because I was putting so much pressure on myself.” Since returning against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the opener is back into his destructive best, smashing 240 runs in four innings, including a 47-ball unbeaten hundred and the 93 in his last three knocks.
Allen said the short break helped him return with a clearer mindset.
“Having those few games off really did me a good thing. It’s a great learning for sure,” he said.
The 27-year-old added that his focus now is on staying relaxed and enjoying the game instead of chasing results.
“If I'm relaxed and enjoying myself, then I watch the ball harder, I'm in better positions and I'm a better cricketer for it,” Allen said.
“Pressure is just something that I put on myself. There's no real pressure in sport. We're very blessed to do what we do, so the pressure was all me.” He smashed 10 sixes in his knock as 76 of his 93 runs came off boundaries in his impactful knock.
"It's just for me keeping my intent early, trying to get in good positions. If it's there, try and hit it for four or six and if it's not, just try and get off strike, really. I guess for me, I'm just trying to get in stronger positions so I can be more consistent," he said.
Starboy Raghuvanshi
After Allen got out, 21-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi kept up the momentum in his 44-ball 82 not out as he along with Cameron Green (52 not out: 28b) gave the final flourish in a century-plus unbroken stand.
"Starboy. Yeah, he's an incredible player. I think he's just expanding his game. The more we see him bat, he's got a great base. He can play some incredible shots," he hailed the Mumbai youngster who is KKR's leading rungetter (422) this season with five fifties.
"He's just showing what he's capable of. For such a young fellow to be heavily relied on by the team, I think, just shows how good he is.
"It's really exciting for the franchise to have someone so young performing so consistently and great for Indian cricket probably.
"So, yeah, I couldn't speak higher of him. He's a really good kid."
Will take game by game
The win has helped KKR keep their slim playoff hopes alive. On 11 points, KKR can go to 15 with wins over Mumbai Indians (May 20) and Delhi Capitals (May 24) but that still cannot guarantee a last-four berth as they would require other results to go in their favour.
"I think as a team what we've done really well this whole tournament is stay composed. You know, we had a tough start and the dressing room was really calm.
"Credit to the support staff and Jinx as well feeding that down and some fetches for the rest of the group. We just take it game by game.
"You know, we went four from four through the middle there, lost one, and we're back up again with another win. So, I think, you know, it's pretty simple. We need to win the last two to have any chance of qualifying.
So, for us, we just take it game by game, keep working hard at trainings and doing our thing and hope for the best." Varun Chakravarthy returned from a left-leg fracture but was far from his best, going wicketless for 47 runs in four overs as a rampant Shubman Gill smashed 85 off 49 balls to keep GT hopes alive in their daunting chase.
Allen said the India star spinner should be fine with three days gap before the MI match here on May 20.
"He's a tough guy. He shows his character coming out on the field there.
He's pretty sore. So, you know, it means a lot to the group that, you know, we have guys like him that come out and want to put themselves through pain to play.
"We've got three days in between each game. So, I'm sure he'll do everything he can to be back out there. He's bowling incredibly well.
"It's tough when you're bowling with someone like Shubham Gill on 70-odd. So, you know, I think he's got some really valuable overs for us there. So, credit to him," he said.