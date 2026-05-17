Self-inflicted pressure made me shallower human: Finn Allen on poor IPL start

Will take game by game

The win has helped KKR keep their slim playoff hopes alive. On 11 points, KKR can go to 15 with wins over Mumbai Indians (May 20) and Delhi Capitals (May 24) but that still cannot guarantee a last-four berth as they would require other results to go in their favour.

"I think as a team what we've done really well this whole tournament is stay composed. You know, we had a tough start and the dressing room was really calm.

"Credit to the support staff and Jinx as well feeding that down and some fetches for the rest of the group. We just take it game by game.

"You know, we went four from four through the middle there, lost one, and we're back up again with another win. So, I think, you know, it's pretty simple. We need to win the last two to have any chance of qualifying.

So, for us, we just take it game by game, keep working hard at trainings and doing our thing and hope for the best." Varun Chakravarthy returned from a left-leg fracture but was far from his best, going wicketless for 47 runs in four overs as a rampant Shubman Gill smashed 85 off 49 balls to keep GT hopes alive in their daunting chase.