Seifert, bowlers’ diligence carry NZ to 5-wicket win over Afghanistan

CHENNAI: Reduced to 14 for 2 in the second over, with two batters getting out to successive balls, in pursuit of 183, it was hard not to think of what transpired the last time these two teams clashed almost 20 months ago in the faraway Caribbean islands.
And the problem in this context is even in the era of a packed calendar and punishing schedule, and moreover with cricket being played only by a handful of countries, the aforementioned opponents never met since then, in any of the three formats, for the doubting Thomases to banish those thoughts.
Cast your mind back to June 7, 2024, when Afghanistan, a landlocked country of 42 million that is perennially in the throes of strife of some kind, was submerged in a tsunami of euphoria thanks to the heroic deeds of 11 of its countrymen. For once, heartfelt and thunderous applause drowned out the incessant noise of guns and battle tanks trundling on the rugged terrain and must have even been heard by those 11 players many thousands of miles away.
Until then, Afghanistan did enjoy the reputation of pulling off giant-killing acts occasionally, but what captured everyone’s imagination that day was the consummate ease with which they accomplished it. Indeed, to term that victory an ‘upset’ after witnessing its near flawless performance would be doing injustice to the gumption and guile it demonstrated.
New Zealand, that was at the receiving end, suffered a calamitous collapse, getting bowled out for 75 eventually, while chasing 160 that gave Afghanistan its first real experience of what unadulterated bliss feels like.
But on a sultry Sunday afternoon in Chennai, New Zealand’s Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips ensured there would be no repeat of another eminently forgettable outing for their team as they stitched together a crucial 74-run partnership for the third wicket following a horrid start.
Even after the two departed with the Kiwis requiring a further 59 in 7.1 overs, the outcome was never in doubt with Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman steering their team to safety.
Towards the end, captain Mitchell Santner struck two boundaries and a six as New Zealand wrapped up the win with 13 balls to spare. Seifert was awarded Player of the Match for his 65 (42b, 7x4, 3x6).
New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson cut a relieved figure when he addressed the media soon after his team’s victory. “I think we’ve got a really tough pool. We had a heartbreak last World Cup against a strong Afghanistan side. It was a close win but getting the two points is so important early in the tournament, much like it is for every team,” he observed.
He also emphasized the importance of having variations, particularly in subcontinental conditions.
“It’s such an important part of the game, particularly in this part of the world where the wickets are so good. You need to change the ball in the air or off the surface so I think it’s something we work very hard on. Picking and choosing the times to use them is sometimes a challenge and, obviously, with the way I bowl, it’s important to keep running in and bowling quick,” Ferguson elaborated.
BRIEF SCORES: Afghanistan 182/6 in 20 overs (G Naib 63) lost to New Zealand 183/5 in 17.5 overs (T Seifert 65, G Phillips 42)