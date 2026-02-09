Seifert, bowlers’ diligence carry NZ to 5-wicket win over Afghanistan

And the problem in this context is even in the era of a packed calendar and punishing schedule, and moreover with cricket being played only by a handful of countries, the aforementioned opponents never met since then, in any of the three formats, for the doubting Thomases to banish those thoughts.

Cast your mind back to June 7, 2024, when Afghanistan, a landlocked country of 42 million that is perennially in the throes of strife of some kind, was submerged in a tsunami of euphoria thanks to the heroic deeds of 11 of its countrymen. For once, heartfelt and thunderous applause drowned out the incessant noise of guns and battle tanks trundling on the rugged terrain and must have even been heard by those 11 players many thousands of miles away.